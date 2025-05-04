Jonathan Brady Reunites with Fernando Mendoza at Indiana
The Fernando Mendoza-to-Jonathan Brady passing combination, which helped Cal win the 2024 Big Game against Stanford, will be reunited in 2025, albeit in the Big Ten instead of the ACC.
Brady, the former Golden Bears’ wide receiver who entered the transfer portal following Cal’s spring workouts last month, has committed to Indiana, according to multiple reports. Indiana, of course, is the school quarterback Mendoza transferred to in January.
Mendoza and Brady hooked up on completions of 30 and 22 yards for Cal’s final two touchdown in the Big Game, helping Cal to overcome a 21-7 deficit for a 24-21 victory. The 22-yarder finished off a 98-yard scoring drive that ended with 2:40 left in the game.
That win made bowl-eligible and led to the Mendoza postgame interview heard round the world: “I’ll remember going 98 yards with my boys,” an emotional Mendoza said 30 seconds into the twitter video below:
Brady had five catches for 64 yards and the two touchdowns in that Big Game, and he had 36 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns for the season.
Recent articles:
Cal gets commitment from SMU running back LJ Johnson
LB Jaxon Pyatt Commits to Cal for Class of 2026
Two experts project ex-Cal QB Fernando Mendoza to be a first-round pick in 2026 NFL draft
Texas Tech safety Jordan Sanford transfers to Cal