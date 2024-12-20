Josiah Martin the Latest Young Cal WR to Enter the Transfer Portal
Wide receiver Josiah Martin, who delivered the biggest game of his freshman season at the LA Bowl on Wednesday, is the latest Cal player to enter the transfer portal.
Martin, a 5-foot-11, 170-pounder from Corinth, Texas, had a 29-yard touchdown run on a reverse and caught four passes for 40 yards in the Bears’ 23-14 loss to UNLV.
He becomes the second young wide receiver to depart the program, joining redshirt Nyziah Hunter, a native of Salinas. Hunter was second on the team with 40 receptions 578 yards and five touchdowns.
Martin played in seven games this season, totaling 12 catches for 112 yards without a TD reception.
A three-star prospect out of John H. Guyer High School, Martin was ranked as high as the nation’s No. 74 wide receiver a year ago by ESPN.
Meanwhile, tight end J.T. Byrne also put his name into the transfer portal.
Byrne, a 6-5, 255-pound native of Carmel in the greater Bay Area, was used extensively in his lone season with the Bears a second tight end whose role was as a blocker.
He played 11 games without a pass reception after spending the three previous years at Oregon State.