Kickoff Time Set for Cal vs. Duke on Oct. 4 at Memorial Stadium
Cal’s home football game against Duke on Saturday, Oct. 4 has been scheduled for a 7: 30 p.m. kickoff, the fourth time in the Bears’ first six games they will play under the lights.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced start times and TV information for all Week 6 games on Monday. The Cal-Duke game will be aired on ESPN.
This will be first time Cal (3-1, 0-0 ACC) has played Duke (2-2, 1-0) in Berkeley since 1963, when the teams battled to a 22-22 tie at Memorial Stadium.
In their only other previous meeting, the Blue Devils beat the Bears 21-7 in 1962 at Durham, NC.
Cal, coming off a 34-0 non-conference loss at San Diego State, will open its ACC schedule Saturday at Boston College (1-2, 0-1). Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. and the game will be on the ACC Network.
Here is the full Week 6 ACC schedule:
Saturday, October 4 (All times PT)
Clemson at North Carolina – 9 a.m. on ESPN
Boston College at Pitt – 9 a.m. on ACC Network
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech – 10 a.m. on The CW
Campbell at NC State – 11 a.m. on ACCNX/ESPN+
Virginia at Louisville – 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ACC Network – network designation after the games of 9/27
Syracuse at SMU – 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ACC Network – network designation after the games of 9/27
Miami at Florida State – 4:30 p.m. on ABC
Duke at California – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
