LB Recruit Carter Jones De-Commits from Cal
Carter Jones, an inside linebacker from Irvine, Calif., who had committed to Cal last December, announced on social media on Wednesday that he is de-committing from Cal opening up his recruitment.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Jones attends Crean Lutheran High School and had offers from Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Oregon State, Arizona and Oklahoma among others before committing to Cal 10 months ago.
.
Jones is rated a three-star prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals, and 247 Sports Composite ranks him as the nation's 64th-best linebacker prospect in the 2025 class.
Crean Luteran is 6-1 this season.
Jones was back in the Bay Area the weekend of October 3, according to his twitter account. That weekend, Cal lost a home game to then-No. 8 Miami 39-38 after leading 35-10 in the third quarter.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport