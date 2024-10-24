Cal Sports Report

LB Recruit Carter Jones De-Commits from Cal

Jones had committed to Cal last December for the class of 2025, but has changed his mind, according to his twitter message

Jake Curtis

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox
Cal head coach Justin Wilcox / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Carter Jones, an inside linebacker from Irvine, Calif., who had committed to Cal last December, announced on social media on Wednesday that he is de-committing from Cal opening up his recruitment.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Jones attends Crean Lutheran High School and had offers from Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Oregon State, Arizona and Oklahoma among others before committing to Cal 10 months ago.

.

Jones is rated a three-star prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals, and 247 Sports Composite ranks him as the nation's 64th-best linebacker prospect in the 2025 class.

Crean Luteran is 6-1 this season.

Jones was back in the Bay Area the weekend of October 3, according to his twitter account. That weekend, Cal lost a home game to then-No. 8 Miami 39-38 after leading 35-10 in the third quarter.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Published
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Football