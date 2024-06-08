Linebacker Beckham Barney Commits to Cal Football for 2025
Beckham Barney, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker from Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona, announced on social media on Saturday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2025.
Barney is listed as a two-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. He also had scholarship offers from Air Force, Army and Navy and several FCS programs. He did not have any offers from any other Power Five (now Power Four) conference team.
Barney first visited Cal in April, and he was among a number of recruits visiting Cal this weekend.
As a junior in 2023, Barney recorded 145 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and five sacks. He intercepted four passes over his past two seasons.
He is the ninth player to commit to Cal in the 2025 class, joining linebacker Ke’Breion Winston, defensive lineman Ike Okafor, cornerback Kaden Cook, linebacker Carter Jones, running back Anthony League, offensive lineman Ben Howard, wide receiver Meyer Swinney and running back Jojo Solis.
