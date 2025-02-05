Linebacker Jonathan McKinley Commits to Cal for 2026
Jonathan McKinley, a three-star linebacker from Centennial High School in Corona, Calif., announced on social media on Tuesday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2026.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound McKinley was part of a large contingent of prospects who visited Cal over the weekend on Junior Day. McKinley chose Cal over offers from SMU, Arizona State, Utah, Arizona, Boise State, UNLV and Washington State.
Mcinley is the second prospect to commit to Cal in the class of 2026, joining defensive back Jayden Crowder. It’s unclear whether Cal plans to use McKinley as an inside linebacker or an edge defender.
McKinley reportedly has a 4.5 grad-point average and plans to get his high school degree next fall so he can enroll at Cal next January, allowing him to participate in spring ball in 2026.
