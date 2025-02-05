Cal Sports Report

Linebacker Jonathan McKinley Commits to Cal for 2026

McKinley attends football powerhouse Centennial High School in Corona, California

Jake Curtis

Cal defensive coordinator and inside linebacker coach Peter Sirmon
Cal defensive coordinator and inside linebacker coach Peter Sirmon / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jonathan McKinley, a three-star linebacker from Centennial High School in Corona, Calif., announced on social media on Tuesday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2026.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound McKinley was part of a large contingent of prospects who visited Cal over the weekend on Junior Day.  McKinley chose Cal over offers from SMU, Arizona State, Utah, Arizona, Boise State, UNLV and Washington State.

Mcinley is the second prospect to commit to Cal in the class of 2026, joining defensive back Jayden Crowder. It’s unclear whether Cal plans to use McKinley as an inside linebacker or an edge defender.

McKinley reportedly has a 4.5 grad-point average and plans to get his high school degree next fall so he can enroll at Cal next January, allowing him to participate in spring ball in 2026.

Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

