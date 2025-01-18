Montana State Transfer Safety Dru Polidore Jr. Commits to Cal
Montana State transfer safety Dru Polidore Jr. announced on social media on Friday that he has committed to Cal.
Montana State was an FCS powerhouse this season, winning its first 15 games before losing to North Dakota State 35-32 in the FCS national championship game.
Polidore had narrowed his transfer choices to Cal and Stanford before choosing the Golden Bears and canceling his visit to Stanford.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Polidore had 35 tackles, two interceptions and one pass breakup in the 2024 season. He started eight games in 2023, and had one start while playing all 12 games in 2022 as a freshman. He has one year of college eligibility remaining.
Polidore orginally enrolled at the Air Force Academy in June 2021, but redshirted that season and entered the transfer portal in Ocober 2021. He transferred to Montana State in January of 2022.
Polidore is from Katy, Texas, and coming out of high school he had offers from Duke, Navy, Army, Louisiana-Monroe and New Mexico State as well as several Ivy League schools.
