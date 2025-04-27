NC State Running Back Kendrick Raphael Commits to Cal
Cal brought in another running back on Saturday to counter the number of running backs that have transferred out of the Golden Bears football program.
North Carolina State transfer running back Kendrick Raphael announced on social media Saturday night that he has committed to Cal.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Raphael rushed for 734 yards and four touchdowns over the last two seasons with North Carolina State. In 2024 he had a 5.4 yards per carry average while rushing for 425 yards. He also had 20 receptions for 137 yards over those two seasons, including 10 catches for 41 yards in 2024.
His best game in 2024 came against ACC champion Clemson, when he rushed for 90 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Raphael attended Naples High School in Naples, Florida, and he had offers Penn State, Oregon, BYU, Minnesota and Louisville, among others before signing with North Carolina State.
Raphael is the second running back Cal has brought in from the transfer portal, joining Brandon High Sjr., who transferred from Texas-San Antonio.
Cal lost its top five running backs through the transfer portal in the past few weeks, the most significant losses being Jaydn Ott, who transferred to Oklahoma, and Jaivian Thomas, who transferred to UCLA.
The main returning running back for Cal is Jamaal Wiley, and Cal has one incoming freshman running back in Anthony League.