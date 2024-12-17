Netflix Documentary Series on Aaron Rodgers Begins Today (Tuesday)
Former Cal star Aaron Rodgers is nothing if not intriguing, which is why Netflix did a three-part documentary series on the New York Jets quarterback that started today (Tuesday). It is called "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma."
The series goes into his NFL success and his four MVP awards, but the more interesting issues addressed in the three one-hour epsodes involve his difficult relationship with his family, his opinons about vaccinations and organized religion, and his use of psychedelic drugs.
The second episode documents his time in Costa Rica on an ayahuasca retreat. The ESPN report on the series says Rodgers is seen "smoking a giant pipe, downing a brownish liquid that looks like mud water, dancing, playing the bongos and describing the metamorphosis of a caterpillar to a butterfly while appearing glassy-eyed and quite giddy (wink, wink)."
Rodgers' rehabilitation effort after sufferng a torn Achilles tendon is also addressed.
The story might be more appealing if Rodgers and the Jets were in the playoff hunt ths year, but in any case, Rodgers remains an attractive subjec. That is why a book about Rodgers was publshed this year, and why Netflix did a documentary series about him.
Rodgers is not afraid of the controversy, as noted by this segment of the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. (Warning there are some obscenities):
