Nevada OL Transfer Tyson Ruffins Flips His Commitment from Stanford to Cal
Cal picked up a commitment from Nevada offensive lineman transferTyson Ruffins, who announced on social media on Saturday that he has flipped his commitment from Stanford to Cal.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Ruffins was a three-star receruit out of Long Beach Poly High Schoolm and he started nine games for Nevada this past season as a freshman. He was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week for his performance against SMU.
Ruffins becomes the second offensive lineman transfer to commit to Cal, joining LaJuan Owens, who is transferring from New Mexico to Cal.
Cal needs to upgrade its offensive line, which struggled this past season, giving up 49 sacks and was unable to generate much of a rushing threat. Famika Anae was named the Bears' new offensive line coach earlier this month.
He had committed to Stanford on December 14, but now says he is committed to Cal.
