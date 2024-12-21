New Mexico OL Transfer LaJuan Owens Commits to Cal
Owens played on a Lobos offensive line that allowed just five sacks this season
It was predictable that Cal would go after offensive linemen in the transfer portal, the Bears picked up one on Friday when New Mexico transfer offensive tackle LaJuan Owens announced on social media that he has committed to Cal.
Owens played for Cal’s new offensive line coach Famika Anae at New Mexico so the Bears know what they are getting.
Owens spent his first college season at Tulane, but he redshirted that season before transferring to New Mexico, where he played just one season. Therefore, he has three seasons of college eligibility remaining.
New Mexico’s offensve line was outstanding this season, giving up just five sacks, the fewest in the country.
