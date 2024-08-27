No Surprises on First Cal Football Depth Chart
There are no real surprises or revelations on Cal football’s first fall depth chart, released Tuesday in advance of the Bears’ season opener Saturday at home vs. UC Davis.
Fernando Mendoza and Chandler Rogers are listed as co-starters in keeping with coach Justin Wilcox’s month-long narrative that the returning starter and North Texas transfer are in a close competition.
Wide receiver Mikey Matthews’ camp injury has prompted the Bears to list as many as four players separated by “or” at the slot position. Curiously, there is no such designation at right guard, where Sioape Vatikani is pegged as the starter despite also missing practice time due to injury.
Jaydn Ott, who returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown against UCLA last year, is not included among four players who could handle that assignment. But we remain convinced he will be used there when the situation calls for it.
Here's the Week 1 depth chart: