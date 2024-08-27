Cal Sports Report

No Surprises on First Cal Football Depth Chart

Fernando Mendoza and Chandler Rogers continue to be listed as co-starters at quarterback

Jeff Faraudo

Fernando Mendoza
Fernando Mendoza / Paul Karge/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

There are no real surprises or revelations on Cal football’s first fall depth chart, released Tuesday in advance of the Bears’ season opener Saturday at home vs. UC Davis.

Fernando Mendoza and Chandler Rogers are listed as co-starters in keeping with coach Justin Wilcox’s month-long narrative that the returning starter and North Texas transfer are in a close competition.

Wide receiver Mikey Matthews’ camp injury has prompted the Bears to list as many as four players separated by “or” at the slot position. Curiously, there is no such designation at right guard, where Sioape Vatikani is pegged as the starter despite also missing practice time due to injury.

Jaydn Ott, who returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown against UCLA last year, is not included among four players who could handle that assignment. But we remain convinced he will be used there when the situation calls for it.

Here's the Week 1 depth chart:

Cal Week 1 depth chart
Cal Week 1 depth chart / Cal Athletics
Published
Jeff Faraudo

JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

Home/Football