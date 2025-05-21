Nohl Williams Signs His 4-Year Contract With the Chiefs

Cal Sports Report

Former Cal cornerback Nohl Williams, who was a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the recent NFL draft, officially signed a four-year contract worth $6.335 million on Tuesday.

The financial terms of rookie contracts are set based on a player’s selection in the draft, and as the 85th overall pick, Williams gets the $6.3 million deal.

Williams' contract includes a 1.247 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac, and his annual income averages $1,583,879 over the four years.

His rookie-year income will be $1,151,912 based on a base salary of $840,000 and a prorated signing bonus of $311,912.

Williams’ second year income will increase to $1,439,890, and he will earn $1,727,868 in year three.

In the fourth year of the deal, Williams will make over $2 million, specifically $2,015,846.

He would become a free agent in Year Five.

This all depends on Williams making the Chiefs active roster for the 2025 regular season, but third-round selections have a good chance of making the team.

Williams is one of nine cornerbacks currently on the Chiefs roster. Both ESPN and CBS Sports list Williams as a second-string cornerback at the moment.

Williams led the country in interceptions with seven in 2024, and he had nine interceptions in his two seasons at Cal after transferring from UNLV.

