Notre Dame Transfer Long Snapper Rino Monteforte Commits to Cal
David Bird, the Bears' long snapper the past two seasons, entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season
Every football team needs a reliable long snapper, and Cal apparently will have one in Notre Dame transfer long snapper Rino Monetforte, who committed to Cal on Tuesday, according to Rivals.
David Bird was Cal's long snapper the past two seasons, and did not have any errant snaps. But he entered the transfer portal following the 2024 season.
Monteforte was the Notre Dame long snapper for every game in 2024 and played in three games as the team's long snapper in 2023.
He did not appear in a game as a freshman in 2022, so he has at least two years of college eligibility remaining.
