Offensive Lineman Artem Korchagin Commits to Cal for 2026
Artem Korchagin, a 315-pound interior offensive lineman who is originally from Russia and now lives in Thomasville, Georgia, announced on social media on Saturday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2026.
Korchagin, who is rated a three-star prospect, was one of a number of prospects who made an official visit to Cal this weekend, and he decided to commit to the Golden Bears this weekend..
The 6-foot-5 Korchagin picked Cal after also having offers from Duke, James Madison, East Carolina, Liberty, Marshall, Troy and Arkansas State among others.
Korchagin is from Russia, and he had never played football before coming to the United States and entering school in this country as a freshman. Korchagin is currently a junior at Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville.
He says when he first came to this country he didn't understand a single word people said.
He becomes the fourth recruit to commit to Cal in the class of 2026, joining defensive backs Jayden Crowder and Deon Jackson and linebacker Jonathan McKinley.
Korchagin highlights his junior year in 2024:
Recent articles:
Cal advances in national rugby playoffs
Some donors want Ron Rivera to have complete oversight with football program
We look deeper at new Cal OC Bryan Harsin and the offense he will field
Discus world-recordholder Mykolas Alekna ready to begin his final Cal season
EJ Caminong making it a 3-way battle for the Cal quarterback job