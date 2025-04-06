Cal Sports Report

Offensive Lineman Artem Korchagin Commits to Cal for 2026

Korchagin is from Russia and had never played football before coming to the U.S. and entering school here as a freshman

Jake Curtis

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox
Cal head coach Justin Wilcox / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Artem Korchagin, a 315-pound interior offensive lineman who is originally from Russia and now lives in Thomasville, Georgia, announced on social media on Saturday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2026.

Korchagin, who is rated a three-star prospect, was one of a number of prospects who made an official visit to Cal this weekend, and he decided to commit to the Golden Bears this weekend..

The 6-foot-5 Korchagin picked Cal after also having offers from Duke, James Madison, East Carolina, Liberty, Marshall, Troy and Arkansas State among others.

Korchagin is from Russia, and he had never played football before coming to the United States and entering school in this country as a freshman. Korchagin is currently a junior at Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville.

He says when he first came to this country he didn't understand a single word people said.

He becomes the fourth recruit to commit to Cal in the class of 2026, joining defensive backs Jayden Crowder and Deon Jackson and linebacker Jonathan McKinley.

Korchagin highlights his junior year in 2024:

Recent articles:

Cal advances in national rugby playoffs

Some donors want Ron Rivera to have complete oversight with football program

We look deeper at new Cal OC Bryan Harsin and the offense he will field

Discus world-recordholder Mykolas Alekna ready to begin his final Cal season

EJ Caminong making it a 3-way battle for the Cal quarterback job

Published |Modified
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Football