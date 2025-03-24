Offensive Lineman Jojo Genova Commits to Cal for 2025
Genova presumably will be a walk-on after playing for national champio Mater Dei High School
Jojo Genova, an interior offensive lineman at national champion Mater Dei High School, announced on social media on Monday that he has committed to Cal for 2025.
Genova makes no mention of a scholarship offer from Cal or any other Division I program, so presumably he will come to Cal as a walk-on, assuming that designation still exists.
The revenue-sharing agreement, which is expected to be approved next month, makes it unclear whether football programs will have non-scholarship players on their rosters in the future.
On his twitter page, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Genova announced that he had received offers from University of San Diego, Black Hills State and Wayne State.
Genova announced in January that he visited Cal.
