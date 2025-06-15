Offensive Tackle From Hawaii, Esaiah Wong, Commits to Cal
Cal picked up another commitment from the state of Hawaii on Sunday when three-start offensive tackle Esaiah Wong from Kailua, Hawaii, announced on social media that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2026.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Wong chose Cal over offers from BYU, UCLA, SMU, Nebraska, Arizona State and Washington, among others.
New Cal offensive line coach Famika Anae was the primary recruiter for Wong, who is rated the 80th-best offensive tackle prospect in the class by 247 Sports and the 82nd-best by On3.
He is Cal’s 17th commitment in the class of 2026. Rivals ranks Cal’s class as the 18th-best in the country at this stage, while 247 Sports places Cal’s class 20th, and On3 puts Cal at No. 32.
Wong is the 11th player to commit to Cal in the past three weeks, joining tight end Luca Wolf, wide receiver EJ Morgan, defensive lineman Frank Fanua, offensive lineman Koloi Keli, tight end Taimane Purcell, quarterback Brady Palmer, offensive tackle Tommy Tofi, four-star running back Victor Santino, defensive tackle Nemyah Telona and offensive lineman Elisha Faamatuainu.
Wong is the third player from Hawaii who has committed to Cal for 2026.
