Pac-12, CFP Bowl Projections: All 9 Experts Put Cal in a Bowl
Bowl projections are confusing this year because teams that were in the Pac-12 last year would still go to Pac-12-affiliated bowls this year. (It's a contract thing.)
It's worth noting that all nine of the experts we cited predict Cal will be in a bowl game, although they differ on which one.
They also differ regarding which ACC teams and which 2023 Pac-12 teams will be in the 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024. The only consistency among he nine sites we cite is that all of them predict that Miami will be in the CFP.
Here are the projections from the nine sites on which ACC teams and which 2023 Pac-12 teams will be the CFP, then which teams will be in the Pac-12-affiliated bowl games.
.
12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Miami
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah, USC
Alamo Bowl – Arizona vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – Washington State vs. Clemson
Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. South Carolina
Sun Bowl – Washington vs. North Carolina
LA Bowl – Arizona State vs. UNLV
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Baylor
.
12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Miami
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Kansas
Holiday Bowl – Arizona vs. Notre Dame
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Auburn
Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Georgia Tech
LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State
Independence Bowl – Oregon State vs. TCU
.
12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Miami, Clemson
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – Arizona vs. Notre Dame
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington Sate vs. South Carolina
Sun Bowl – Washington vs. North Carolina
LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. Boise State
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Army
.
12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Clemson, Miami
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Kansas
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. SMU
Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona vs. Tennessee
Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Louisville
LA Bowl – Cal vs. Fresno State
Independence Bowl – Oregon State vs. UTSA
.
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Miami
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah, USC
Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Kansas State
Holiday Bowl – Washington State vs. Clemson
Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona vs. Texas A&M
Sun Bowl – Cal vs. North Carolina
LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. UNLV
Independence Bowl – West Virginia vs. Army
.
12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Clemson, Miami
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon
Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Iowa
Holiday Bowl – Georgia Tech vs. Indiana
Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona vs. Auburn
Sun Bowl – Cal vs. Boston College
LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. UNLV
Independence Bowl – Washington State vs. TCU
Pinstripe Bowl – Washington vs. Virginia Tech
Citrus Bowl – USC vs. Missouri
.
12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Miami
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Kansas State
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Clemson
Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona vs. Auburn
Sun Bowl – Arizona State vs. North Carolina State
LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State
Independence Bowl – Oregon State vs. UCF
Armed Forces Bowl – Washington State vs. BYU
.
12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Clemson, Miami
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – USC, Utah
Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. North Carolina
Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. South Carolina
Sun Bowl – Arizona vs. North Carolina State
LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State
Independence Bowl – Oregon State vs. Army
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Washington State vs. UNLV
.
San Jose Mercury-News (Jon Wilner)
(2023 Pac-12 representatives only)
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah, USC
Alamo Bowl – Washington
Holiday Bowl – Arizona
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State
Sun Bowl – Colorado
LA Bowl – Cal
Independence Bowl – Arizona State
ESPN bowl – Oregon State
