Pac-12, CFP Bowl Projections: All 9 Experts Put Cal in a Bowl

2023 Pac-12 teams still go to Pac-12-affiliated bowls in 2024; one or two ACC teams predicted to reach 12-team playoff

Jake Curtis

Justin Wilcox after the win over Auburn
Justin Wilcox after the win over Auburn / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Bowl projections are confusing this year because teams that were in the Pac-12 last year would still go to Pac-12-affiliated bowls this year. (It's a contract thing.)

It's worth noting that all nine of the experts we cited predict Cal will be in a bowl game, although they differ on which one.

They also differ regarding which ACC teams and which 2023 Pac-12 teams will be in the 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024. The only consistency among he nine sites we cite is that all of them predict that Miami will be in the CFP.

Here are the projections from the nine sites on which ACC teams and which 2023 Pac-12 teams will be the CFP, then which teams will be in the Pac-12-affiliated bowl games.

.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Miami

12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah, USC

Alamo Bowl – Arizona vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – Washington State vs. Clemson

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. South Carolina

Sun Bowl – Washington vs. North Carolina

LA Bowl – Arizona State vs. UNLV

Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Baylor

.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Miami

12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Kansas

Holiday Bowl – Arizona vs. Notre Dame

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Auburn

Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Georgia Tech

LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State

Independence Bowl – Oregon State vs. TCU

.

USA Today (Erick Smith)

12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Miami, Clemson

12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – Arizona vs. Notre Dame

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington Sate vs. South Carolina

Sun Bowl – Washington vs. North Carolina

LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. Boise State

Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Army

.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Clemson, Miami

12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Kansas

Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. SMU

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona vs. Tennessee

Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Louisville

LA Bowl – Cal vs. Fresno State

Independence Bowl – Oregon State vs. UTSA

.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Miami

12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah, USC

Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Kansas State

Holiday Bowl – Washington State vs. Clemson

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona vs. Texas A&M

Sun Bowl – Cal vs. North Carolina

LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. UNLV

Independence Bowl – West Virginia vs. Army

.

247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Clemson, Miami

12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Iowa

Holiday Bowl – Georgia Tech vs. Indiana

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona vs. Auburn

Sun Bowl – Cal vs. Boston College

LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. UNLV

Independence Bowl – Washington State vs. TCU

Pinstripe Bowl – Washington vs. Virginia Tech

Citrus Bowl – USC vs. Missouri

.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Miami

12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Kansas State

Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Clemson

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona vs. Auburn

Sun Bowl – Arizona State vs. North Carolina State

LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State

Independence Bowl – Oregon State vs. UCF

Armed Forces Bowl – Washington State vs. BYU

.

College Football News

12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Clemson, Miami

12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – USC, Utah

Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. North Carolina

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. South Carolina

Sun Bowl – Arizona vs. North Carolina State

LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State

Independence Bowl – Oregon State vs. Army

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Washington State vs. UNLV

.

San Jose Mercury-News (Jon Wilner)

(2023 Pac-12 representatives only)

12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah, USC

Alamo Bowl – Washington

Holiday Bowl – Arizona

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State

Sun Bowl – Colorado

LA Bowl – Cal

Independence Bowl – Arizona State

ESPN bowl – Oregon State

