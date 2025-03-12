Punter Bryan Anger Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Cowboys
Former Cal punter Bryan Anger will return to the Dallas Cowboys for another season after he agreed to a two-year, $6.4 million free-agent deal with the Cowboys on Tuesday, according to Mike Klis of 9News.
It appears the 36-year-old Anger plans to spend at least two more years in the NFL.
Anger spent the past four seasons with Dallas, and he was named to the Pro Bowl in both 2021 and 2023. He averaged 51.4 yards per punt in 2023 and 48.5 yards this past season. Anger is also the holder on Cowboys place kicks.
Anger will play in his 14th NFL season in 2025, and he currently ranks 17th amog active NFL players in the number NFL games played. He has played in 210 games.
Apparenently Anger was involved ina bit of a biddin war, as the Broncos made a bid for Anger. However, the Copwboys won out, although they had to give Ager a raise. The Cowboys signed him to a three-year, $9 million deal prior to the 2022 season, giving him a average annual salary of $3 million.