Cal Sports Report

Punter Bryan Anger Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Cowboys

Former Cal standout Anger will get a lot of money in his free-agent cotract to stay in Dallas as a free agent

Jake Curtis

Cowboys punter Bryan Anger throws a pass on a fake punt in 2024
Cowboys punter Bryan Anger throws a pass on a fake punt in 2024 / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Cal punter Bryan Anger will return to the Dallas Cowboys for another season after he agreed to a two-year, $6.4 million free-agent deal with the Cowboys on Tuesday, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

It appears the 36-year-old Anger plans to spend at least two more years in the NFL.

Anger spent the past four seasons with Dallas, and he was named to the Pro Bowl in both 2021 and 2023. He averaged 51.4 yards per punt in 2023 and 48.5 yards this past season. Anger is also the holder on Cowboys place kicks.

Anger will play in his 14th NFL season in 2025, and he currently ranks 17th amog active NFL players in the number NFL games played. He has played in 210 games.

Apparenently Anger was involved ina bit of a biddin war, as the Broncos made a bid for Anger. However, the Copwboys won out, although they had to give Ager a raise. The Cowboys signed him to a three-year, $9 million deal prior to the 2022 season, giving him a average annual salary of $3 million.

Published |Modified
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Football