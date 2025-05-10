Cal Sports Report

Ranking Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 20 Nnamdi Asomugha

Asomugha, a former Cal and pro football star who became an actor, shows his skills in TV ads for The United Way

Jake Curtis

Nnamdi Asomugha
Nnamdi Asomugha / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ad, but the number of commercials involving a given Cal athlete is given some weight as well.

Nnamdi Asomugha, who played football at Cal from 1999 to 2002, was considered the best cornerback in the NFL between 2008 and 2010, and now he is an accomplished actor, producer and director.

He has performed on film and on the stage. He was nominated for an Emmy for Sylvie’s Love, which he produced and starred in. In his Broadway debut, Asomugha was a prominent member of the cast of A Soldier’s Play, which won a 2020 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

He’s a serious actor, and you wouldn’t expect him to be doing silly TV commercials for silly products.

The two Asomugha TV commercials presented here are for a serious endeavor, The United Way, though he still has some fun with it.

In the first one you will note that he pronounces his name, which is a revelation in itself. He is the narrator in the second one:

No. 20: Nnamdi Asomugha

Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

