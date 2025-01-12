Report: Arkansas Transfer WR Dazmin James Expected to Commit to Cal
Arkansas wide receiver transfer Dazmin James is expected to commit to Cal, according a report by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247 Sports. James has not confirmed the commitment himself.
Since entering the transfer portal, James reportedly visited Purdue, Utah, Oklahoma State and Mississippi State before his scheduled visit to Cal on January 8, which was his last visit.
James was a redshirt freshman this past season, so he has three years of eligibility remaining. He ended the 2024 season on a high note, recording three receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown in Arkansas' victory over Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.
However, those were James' only three receptions for the season. He played in eight of the Razorbacks' 13 games, but did not start any of them and his only receptions came in the bowl game.
The 6-foot-2, 196-pound James is from Clayton, Norh Carolina, and he attended Clayton High School. He had offers from North Carolina State and Liberty as well as Arkansas coming out of high school.
James has speed. He won North Carolina 4A state championships in the 100 meters (10.46 seconds) and 200 meters (21.06 seconds).
