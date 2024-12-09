Cal Sports Report

Report: Bryan Harsin May Be a Candidate to Be Cal Offensive Coordinator

Harsin, a former head coach at Auburn, also may be a candidate to become Utah State's head coach

Jake Curtis

Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin
Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Former Boise State and Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin apparently is a candidate to become Cal's next offensive coordinator, according to a report by Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports/CBS Sports.

Harsin had considerable success at Boise State, amassing a 69-19 record with the Broncos from 2014 to 2020. But he had less success when he left Boise State to become Auburn's head coach. He went 6-7 and 3-5 in two seasons at Auburn in 2021 and 2022 before he was fired on October 31, 2022.

Harsin, 48, has not worked in football since then.

Harsin had worked as offensive coordinator at Boise State and Texas before becoming a head coach. He was a quarterback at Boise State from 1995 to 1999.

Cal is looking for a new offensive coordinator after annoucing that Mike Bloesch would not continue in that role after serving as the Bears' offensive coordinator in 2024.

