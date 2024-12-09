Report: Bryan Harsin May Be a Candidate to Be Cal Offensive Coordinator
Former Boise State and Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin apparently is a candidate to become Cal's next offensive coordinator, according to a report by Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports/CBS Sports.
Harsin had considerable success at Boise State, amassing a 69-19 record with the Broncos from 2014 to 2020. But he had less success when he left Boise State to become Auburn's head coach. He went 6-7 and 3-5 in two seasons at Auburn in 2021 and 2022 before he was fired on October 31, 2022.
Harsin, 48, has not worked in football since then.
Harsin had worked as offensive coordinator at Boise State and Texas before becoming a head coach. He was a quarterback at Boise State from 1995 to 1999.
Cal is looking for a new offensive coordinator after annoucing that Mike Bloesch would not continue in that role after serving as the Bears' offensive coordinator in 2024.
