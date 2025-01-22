Report: Cal DB Matthew Littlejohn Withdraws from Transfer Portal
Cal defensive back Matthew Littlejohn announced on January 3 that he had entered the transfer portal, but On3 reported on Tuesday that Littlejohn has withdrawn from the portal and will stay at Cal.
This is a rare move but a significant one for Cal, assuming the report is accurate. Littlejohn has been the Bears starting nickel back each of the past two seasons since joining to Cal program. He was listed as a senior this season, but Littlejohn spent two years at junior college before coming to Cal, and a recent NCAA ruling gives an additional year of eligibility to junior college transfers.
Littlejohn, who is from San Antonio, Texas, played two seasons at Citrus (Junior) College before transferring to Cal before the 2023 season.
In 2023, Littlejohn started nine games and had 42 tackles and one interception.
His 2024 season was practically ruined by injuries. He was Cal's starting nickel back in the 2024 opener against UC Davis, but Littlejohn then missed the next six games because of injury. He returned in time to play in the final six games of the season, and he started four of those six games.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Littlejohn started the Bears' final three games of the 2024 season, and he finished the season with 15 tackles and three pass breakups.
Follow California Golden Bears on SI on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport