Report: Notre Dame CB Transfer Jaden Mickey Commits to Cal
Junior Jaden Mickey, who played in four games for Notre Dame ths season before entering the transfer portal, has committed to Cal, according to a report by Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. He becomes the second Notre Dame transfer to commit to Cal ths month, joinng Tyson Ford.
Mickey played in the first four games of 2024 as a backup, then, in late September, he opted to redshirt the rest of the season so he would still have two years of college eligibility remainng.
In his four games this season, Mickey recorded three tackles and one pass breakup. He was a bigger factor for the Irish in 2023 as a sophomore, when he played in all 13 games and started two games. He had 11 tackles in 2023 and scored his first career touchdown on a 43-yard pick six.
As a freshman in 2022, Mickey played in 11 games and made one start. He made nine tackles that season.
Mickey is from the southern Californa city of Eastvale, and he was rated as a four-star recruit comng out of Centennial Hgh School. Rivals ranked him as the naton's No. 181 overall prospect in the class and the No. 20 cornerback.
