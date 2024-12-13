Report: Utah State Assistant Kyle Cefalo to Join Cal's Coaching Staff
Kyle Cefalo, the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Utah State, is expected to be named Cal's wide receivers coach, according to a report by Rivals.
Cefalo would replace Burl Toler III, who was the Bears' wide receiver coach for the past six seasons..
Cefalo was a graduate assistant at Arkansas State when incoming Cal offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin was the head coach at Arkansas State.
In 2021 Cefalo was Utah's Stares receivers coach, and he became the Aggies' co-offensive coordinator in 2023. He became the Aggies' offensive play-caller in 2024, when Utah State averagd 31.9 points per game.
Cal head coach Justin Wilcox continues to restructure his coaching staff, and it remains to be seen what othere changes will be made. The Bears (6-6) face UNLV (10-3) in the LA Bowl next Wednesday in Inglewood, California.
