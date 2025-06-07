San Diego QB Brady Palmer Commits to Cal for 2026
Brady Palmer, a three-star quarterback at Cathedral High School in San Diego, has committed to Cal for the class of 2026, according to multiple media reports on Friday evening.
Palmer had offers from Ohio State, Washington, Auburn, Michigan State, Boston College, TCU, Utah and San Diego State among others, but chose the Golden Bears. Palmer is ranked as the 54th-best quarterback in the class by 247 Sports,
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Palmer becomes the sixth 2026 Cal commitment this week, joining tight end Taimane Purcell, offensive tackle Tommy Tofi, four-star running back Victor Santino, defensive tackle Nemyah Telona and offensive lineman Elisha Faamatuainu. Cal may get more commitments in the next few days with about a dozen players visiting Berkeley this weekend.
Palmer is Cal's 12th commitment in the class of 2026, and 247 Sports ranks Cal's 2026 class No. 20 in the country at this point. Rivals ranks Cal's class 18th in the nation, and On3 places the Golden Bears' class at No. 28.
Palmer passed for 1,126 yards and 16 touchdowns with just five interceptions this past season as a junior, according to Max Preps. He also rushed for 229 yards.
He was more productive as a sophomore when he played for St. Augustine and passed for 2,499 yards and 23 touchdowns.
