Six Cal Players on Preseason East-West Shrine List
Six Cal players were among the approximately 1,000 college players placed on the preseason list of players eligible for the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2026 NFL Draft class. The list was announced Monday on the East-West Shrine Bowl website.
Four new transfers were among the six Golden Bears on the preseason Shrine list, which includes returning linebacker Cade Uluave and returning defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina, as well as linebacker Buom Jock (transfer from Colorado State), linebacker Harrison Taggart (transfer from BYU), cornerback Brent Austin (transfer from South Florida) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (Florida International transfer).
Cal had four players participate in last season’s Shrine Game, and all four – Nohl Williams, Teddye Buchanan, Craig Woodson and Marcus Harris – were taken in the 2025 NFL draft and are on NFL rosters as of July 28.
The list of approximately 1,000 preseason candidates will be modified as the season goes along to determine invitations for this season’s East-West Shrine Game, which will be played in Frisco, Texas, on January 27, 2026.
Some schools had more players listed on the preseason East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000. Alabama, for example, has 23 players on that preseason list, while LSU and Miami have 21 players each, and Georgia has 20.
