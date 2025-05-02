South Florida CB Brent Austin Reportedly Latest to Cal
Brent “Paco” Austin, who started all 13 games at cornerback last season for South Florida, has transferred to Cal, according to the recruiting website On3.
Austin, 21, played two seasons at James Madison before transferring to South Florida last season and presumably has just one season of eligibility remaining.
A native of San Bernardino, the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder had two tackles and a pass breakup in the Bulls; 41-39 five-overtime win over San Jose State in the Hawaii Bowl last season.
He finished his lone season at USF with 48 tackles and a team-high 10 pass breakups. He had interceptions against Miami and Charlotte. The Bulls finished with a 7-6 record.
At JMU, playing for an 11-2 team in 2023, Austin had 12 tackles with an 81-yard pick-six vs. UConn. His two-year stats for James Madison included 20 tackles and 16 games.
Austin is the third defensive back to transfer into Cal in two days, following safety Jordan Sanford of Texas Tech. Former Utah cornerback Quimari Shemwell committed to the Bears last week.
Austin brings speed to a Cal secondary that is in rebuild mode after the exit of four seniors, including NFL draft picks Nohl Williams and Craig Woodson. Representing Cajon High School, Austin qualified for the California state track meet in the 100 meters ad 4x100 relay.
