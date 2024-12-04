Teddye Buchanan, Nohl Williams Land 1st-Team All-ACC Honors
Linebacker Teddye Buchanan and cornerback Nohl Williams earned first-team Alll-ACC honors among nine Cal players named somewhere to the squad, the conference announced.
Buchanan, a transfer this season from FCS UC Davis, led the Bears and was second in the ACC with 112 tackle. The senior from San Francisco also had 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, four passes broken up and two forced fumbles.
Williams leads the nation with seven interceptions and was second in the ACC in passes defended (15). He also was fourth in passes broken up (8) and was second among vote-getters on the all-defensive team.
He also earned earned honorable mention recognition as an all-purpose player after ranking second in the ACC in kickoff return average (27.6 yards),including a touchdown in the season-opening game vs. UC Davis.
Punter Lachland Wilson was voted second team and defensive end Xavier Carlton and safety Craig Woodson were chosen to the third team.
Tight end Jack Endries, outside linebacker Carlton and inside linebacker Cade Uluave were named honorable mention.
Individual awards, including ACC Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, will be announced Thursday.