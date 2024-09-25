Texas LB Ke'Breion Winston De-Commits from Cal

Cal Sports Report

Cal now has 14 commitments for the class of 2025

.Ke'Breion Winston, a linebacker from Texas, who committed to Cal on May 31 of this year, announced on social media that he has de-committed from Cal in the class of 2025 and has opened up his recruitment.

In his announcement posted on Tuesday, Winston said, in part:

."This choice come from a place of careful thought and reflection, and is one of the hardest decisions I've had to make. I am grateful for the opportunities and excited to find a program that aligns with my goals and aspirations."

Winston is from Lancaster, Texas, and is rated a three-star prospect. He had chosen Cal over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Arizona State, SMU, Boston College and Illinois, among others. Winston took a trip to Illinois after he had committed to Cal.

He recorded 136 tackles, 12 sacks, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles as a junior last season.

Here is Winston's original commitment to Cal back in May:

