Texas LB Ke'Breion Winston De-Commits from Cal
.Ke'Breion Winston, a linebacker from Texas, who committed to Cal on May 31 of this year, announced on social media that he has de-committed from Cal in the class of 2025 and has opened up his recruitment.
In his announcement posted on Tuesday, Winston said, in part:
."This choice come from a place of careful thought and reflection, and is one of the hardest decisions I've had to make. I am grateful for the opportunities and excited to find a program that aligns with my goals and aspirations."
Winston is from Lancaster, Texas, and is rated a three-star prospect. He had chosen Cal over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Arizona State, SMU, Boston College and Illinois, among others. Winston took a trip to Illinois after he had committed to Cal.
He recorded 136 tackles, 12 sacks, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles as a junior last season.
Cal now has 14 commitments for the class of 2025.
Here is Winston's original commitment to Cal back in May:
