Three-Star Cornerback Jayden Crowder Commits to Cal for 2026

Defensive back Crowder had a number of big-time offers before picking the Golden Bears

Jake Curtis

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox
Cal head coach Justin Wilcox / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jayden Crowder, a three-star cornerback at Santa Margarita Catholic in Santa Margarita, California, has committed to Cal for the class of 2025. Crowder announced his commitment on social media on Monday.

The 5-foor-11, 165-pound Crowder was present at Cal's 24-21 victory over Stanford on Saturday during an unofficial visit, and made the commitment two days later.

Crowder reportedly also had offers from Miami, Duke, Washington, Colorado, Tennesse, Texas A&M, SMU and Penn State, among others.

Rivals ranks Crowder as the 27th-best cornerback prospect in the class of 2026 and the 35th-best overall prospect in the state of California. The 247 Sports site ranks Crowder as the No. 57 cornerback prospect in the nation and the No. 83 overall prospect in California. On3 rates him as the nation's No. 31 cornerback prospect in the class of 2026 and ranks him 45th in California.

Here is Crowder's twitter announcement:

Jayden Crowder twitter announcement
Jayden Crowder twitter announcement / Jayden Crowder twitter announcement

