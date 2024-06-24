Three-Star Tight End Jacob Houseworth Commits to Cal
Jacob "Jake" Houseworth, a three-star tight end from Fortuna, California, announced on social media on Sunday evening that he has committed to Cal football for the class of 2025.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Houseworth attends Fortuna Union High School and chose Cal over scholarship offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Fresno State and San Diego State, among others.
Houseworth was also a running back and an outside linebacker in 2023, but he is expected to be a tight end at Cal.
Cal tight ends coach Mike Saffell was the primary recruiter for Houseworth, who is the Bears' 12th commitment in the class of 2025.
Houseworth was among the players who visited Cal this weekend. Cal offered him a scholarship in March.
The 247 Sports website ranks Houseworth as the nation's 74th-best tight end recruit in the class,
He had 13 receptions for 60 yards in nine games in 2023 as a junior, but he also had 778 rushing yards on 93 carries for an averaged of 8.4 yards per attempt as a running back.
Tight ends are critical to the attack that Cal offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch runs, which is why Cal already has commitments from two tight ends for the class of 2025.
Here are some 2023 highlights of Houseworth as a receiver, a running back and as an outside linebacker. He is obviously a physical player who can break tackles.
