Top Cal QB Commitment Gets Scholarship Offer From Georgia
Cal’s top football recruiting commitment suddenly is attracting some big-time schools.
The latest program to offer four-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is two-time reigning national champion Georgia.
Sagapolutele announced the news on Twitter, writing, “All glory to God. I have just been offered by the University of Georgia. Mahalo for believing in me.”
A 6-foot-2 left-hander from James Campbell High in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Sagapolutele gave Cal a commitment on July 8, three weeks after visiting the campus.
Since then, unbeaten No. 1 Oregon has offered him a scholarship, and now the second-ranked Bulldogs have come courting. He also made an official visit to 17th-ranked Boise State in June.
Whether the Bears, losers of their past four games, can hold off multiple elite suitors remains to be seen.
Georgia already got a spring commitment to its class of 2025 from quarterback Ryan Montgomery, a consensus four-star prospect from Findlay, Ohio.
The Ducks got a commitment in late July from four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr. of San Diego. Smith’s father starred for Oregon in the late 1990s, then was chosen No. 3 in the 1999 NFL draft.
According to the recruiting website , Sagapolutele has passed for ore than 2,200 yards with 38 touchdowns and just two interceptions through the first seven games this fall.
He impressed scouts at the at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles last summer.