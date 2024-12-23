Washington Transfer DB Tristan Dunn Commits to Cal
Tristan Dunn, a safety on the Washington roster in 2024 before entering the transfer portalarlier this month, announced on social media on Monday that he has commited to Cal.
Dunn missed spring ball last year and did not participate in the early part of preseason practice this season as a junior. He played in eight games in 2024, mostly on special teams and finished with three tackles.
In 2023, when Washington reached the national championship game, Dunn played in all 15 games and was credited with 16 tackles and one pass breakup. Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer left Washington after that season to become Alabama's head coach.
Dunn played in five games as a freshman in 2022 and recorded one tackle.
Dunn was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 when he came out of Sumner (Washington) High School. He originally committed to Arizona State, but signed with Washington. Utah, Arizona and Washington State were among the other schools that offered Dunn out of high school.
