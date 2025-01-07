Washington Transfer Edge Jayden Wayne Commits to Cal
Washington transfer outside linebacker Jayden Wayne announced on social media on Monday night that he has committed to Cal.This will be the second transfer for Wayne, who began his college career at Miami after being a highly ratxed prospect coming out of IMG Academy.
In 2024, Wayne played in 11 games for Washington and made no starts. He collected six tackles and one pass breakup.
In 2023, he played in eight games with one start and finished with 13 tackles. His one start came in the Pinstripe Bowl.
The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Wayne is from Tacoma, Washington, and he had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida, Penn State and USC as well as Miami coming out of high school. He was rated the 105th overall prospect in the nation in the class of 2023 by 247 Sports and was ranked 83rd by Rivals.
Wayne is the first edge/outside linebacker transfer to commit to Cal this offseason. Xavier Carlton was a starting outside linebacker for Cal this past season, but 2024 was his final season of college eligibility..
.
.
.