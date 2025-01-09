Washington Transfer Long-Snapper Caleb Johnson Commits to Cal
Long snapper is not a position that gets much attention, but every college football team needs one. Cal lost its long snapper of the past two seasons when David Bird entered the trnsfer portal and committed to Alabama.
But Cal has apparently replaced Bird as Washington transfer long snapper Caleb Johnson announced on Wednesday that he has committed to Cal.
In 2024, Johnson played in nine games for the Huskies. He saw his first game action against Eastern Michigan in the second game when he handled snaps for several extra-points. Beginning with the fourth game of the sesson Johnson was the long-snapper for all extra points and field goals for the remaining regular-season games. He did not do the snapping in the Huskies' bowl game as he had entered the transfer portal.
Johnson did not do the long-snapping on punts for Washington. That job was handled by Cameron Warchuck. It's unclear whether Johnson will be Cal's long-snapper for punts, but the presumption is that he will.
Johnson is from Ripon, California, and was a sophomore at Washington this past season.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport