The 124th Big Game Set for 4 p.m. Kickoff at Stanford on Nov. 20

Bears are hoping to win their rivalry game for the second time in three seasons.

Big Game fans will get a 4 p.m. kickoff for the 124th renewal between Cal and Stanford, set for Nov. 20 at Stanford Stadium.

The game will be aired on the Pac-12 Network.

The rivalry is the sixth-longest active series in FBS, with the teams meeting for the first time in 1892. Stanford holds a 65-47-11 all-time edge.

Cal (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) closes out its home schedule this Saturday against USC (4-5, 3-4) in a noon kickoff at Memorial Stadium. The Bears must win their final three games in order to secure bowl eligibility. They play at UCLA in their finale on Nov. 27.

Stanford (3-6, 2-5) also needs to win out in order to become eligible for the postseason. The Cardinal plays Saturday at Oregon State and hosts Notre Dame in its Nov. 27 finale.

Both Big Game participants are coming off losses. Cal, with 24 players shelved by COVID protocols, lost 10-3 to previously winless Arizona. Stanford was crushed 52-7 by visiting Utah.

The Cardinal won last year’s Big Game, beating a mistake-prone Cal team 24-23 in Berkeley. The Bears won 24-20 at Stanford in 2019 to end a nine-year drought in the series, with Chase Garbers’ 16-yard scramble to the end zone providing the margin of victory with 1:19 left.

The Big Game has been settled by a touchdown or less on 54 occasions and five times has been decided on the final play.

Cover photo of Chase Garbers celebrating his game-winning dash in the 2019 Big Game by Neville E. Guard, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo