Cal Football: 5 Questions for Stanford Beat Writer Prior to Saturday's Big Game

QB Tanner McKee `changes everything,' says Ben Parker of Cardinal Sports Report.

As is our weekly custom during the football season, we talk today with a beat writer who covers Cal's opponent.

With the 124th Big Game looming Saturday at Stanford, here's how Ben Parker of Cardinal Sports Report, the Stanford Rivals' affiliate, answered our 5 Questions.

We start with a discussion of second-year freshman quarterback Tanner McKee, expected back after missing the past two games with a leg injury. McKee has passed for 1,916 yards with 14 touchdowns and just five interceptions in seven starts.

"He changes everything for their offense," Parker says in the video above. "Got legitimate NFL potential. He's the real deal, does everything you want a quarterback to do. The offense just flows so much better with him."

In the below, Parker explains the alternatives at quarterback for Stanford aren't great.

"That's the problem," he said, suggested that graduate transfer Isaiah Sanders, formerly from Air Force, is probably the next best choice. But he has been used as a change-of-pace player at quarterback, more of a runner.

"It's not a pretty picture, honestly, if McKee is out," Parker said.

Below, Parker talks about Stanford's mood 10 games into a season where the Cardinal no longer is mathematically involved in chasing bowl eligibility.

What exactly is left for this team, disappointing at 3-7 overall, 2-6 in the Pac-12 and riding a five-game losing streak?

Stanford has traditionally been a stout defensive team under coach David Shaw, especially agains the run.

But this team seems entirely unable to stop the run. Eight of 10 opponents have rushed for at least 200 yards against Stanford and the Cardinal ranks last in the Pac-12 in run defense, allowing nearly 231 yards per game.

What gives?

Finally, we asked Parker to identify one player each on offense and defense -- aside from quarterback -- who are worth Cal fans keeping an eye on.

He tells us about tight end Benjamin Yurosek (shown in our cover photo), who has become the Cardinal's top passing target with 32 receptions, and cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, who not only boasts one of the coolest names in college football but leads the Pac-12 with 11 passes defended (2 interceptions, 9 pass breakups).

Cover photo of Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek by Soobum Im, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo