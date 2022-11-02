Cal Football: 5 Questions For A USC Beat Writer

Wyatt Allsup of the All Trojans website in the SI.com college network is covering one of the nation's most explosive and entertaining teams.

It may not seem that way to Cal fans, whose team is a 21-point underdog against the Trojans on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

This is what USC must have had in mind last November when it hired coach Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma, where he was merely 55-10 in five seasons. The Trojans, 4-8 a year ago, are now 7-1 and loaded with skill-position talent that Riley plucked from the transfer portal last spring.

As we do every week with a beat writer of the team playing the Bears, we posed 5 Questions about the Trojans to Allsup.

The first one, which he answers in the video at the top of this story, was to explain Riley's greatest contribution so far beyond his ability to recruit.

"Building a winning culture," Allsup says. "The way this USC team responded to their loss against Utah a couple weeks ago was so much different from the way last year's USC team responded to losing a Week 2 game at home against Stanford. They kind of spiraled downhill after that."

Allsup said the Trojans left the 43-42 loss in Salt Lake City before hearing home for a bye week leading to their 45-37 win at Arizona last Saturday.

Allsup called Riley "a brilliant play caller," and said he continues to reach deeper in to his playbook, "showing us a glimpse of how explosive and how talented this offense really can be."

.

Quarterback Caleb Williams, who followed Riley from Oklahoma to USC, had thrown 24 touchdowns and just one interception through eight games.

What makes him so good?

"I think his best attribute is his ability to extend plays with his legs, and when the pocket breaks down and either from there make critical throws or be able to pick up first downs on the ground," Allsup says in the video above.

.

USC won on the road last week despite playing without its top two receivers, Jordan Addison and Mario Williams and elite offensive lineman Andrew Voorhees, along with top tackler Eric Gentry among three absent defensive players.

All six were shelved due to injury.

What is their status for the Cal game?

Allsup expects Mario Williams to be back after he sustained a minor tweak in pre-game warmups against Arizona. Same thing with Voorhees.

Regarding Addison and Gentry, Allsup said there's a chance they won't play again this week after being injured in the Utah game.

One reason, he theorized, is "USC probably just doesn't need them in order to beat Cal. Against a weaker opponent you can let the other guys kind of step up and fill that role, which they did a very good job of at Arizona."

.

After this week, the Trojans face last-place Colorado. Then comes a showdown with cross-town rival UCLA at the Rose Bowl, a game that likely would send the winner into the Pac-12 championship game.

We asked Allsup if there is any talk yet about that game and which team might have an edge.

"It's hard not to be looking forward to that one," he said. Yet, the Trojans have not spoken about any opponent other than Cal this week.

The initial standings for the College Football Playoff were announced Tuesday, a couple hours after we did this interview, with the Trojans checking in at No. 9. When asked about it earlier in the day, Riley said he wasn't directing any energy to that.

As for UCLA? "I do think it will be an exciting game and should be a very close matchup -- they're two very good teams," Addison says.

.

Finally, we asked Allsup to project what might happen if the Trojans were to run the table during the rest of the regular season and then win the Pac-12 title game.

At 12-1, what would be their argument for inclusion in the CFP?

"The strongest case for them to get a place in that playoff, if that happened, they'll beat UCLA, which would likely be a Top-10 opponent," Allsup says. "And if they beat Oregon, which is 11-1 at that point, they would also be ranked very high.

"So two wins against Top-10 teams and a 12-1 record along with just matching the eye test . . . but losing that Utah game really does hurt."

That loss means the Trojans are, to some degree, at the mercy of what happens with other teams, such as Clemson, which currently is undefeated. The SEC has three teams ranked above the Trojans, the Big Ten has two.

"They kind of need some things to go their way in terms of other teams losing games for them to get a spot."

Cover photo of USC coach Lincoln Riley by Rob Gray, USA Today

