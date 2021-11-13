Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Aaron Rodgers Asymptomatic, Putting Him in Line to Be Activated

    Former Cal quarterback merely needs to be activated by Packers Saturday to play Sunday
    Author:

    Former Cal quarterback Aron Rodgers has remained asymptomatic, ESPN.com reported Saturday morning, and that puts him in line to be activated by the Packers for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

    By showing no symptoms of COVID-19, Rodgers has met the return-to-play protocols set by the NFL and the NFL PLayers Association, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The only remaining step is for the Packers to activate Rodgers by 4 p.m. Eastern time (1 p.m. Pacific time) on Saturday. That would allow him to be on the field on Sunday, and he would be Green Bay's starting quarterback against the Seahawks. That final step is just a formality, as noted by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    Rodgers has completed his 10-day quarantine that is required for unvaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19. Rodgers tested positive early last week and did not play in last week's loss to Kansas City as a result.

    The Packers have been planning to have Rodgers start against the Seahawks, although Jordan Love, who was the Packers' starting quarterback against the Chiefs, has prepared as if he would be the starter if needed.

    Rodgers was not allowed back in the team facility until Saturday. He has participated virtually in team meetings during the week, and he said he has been working out on his own to remain in shape.

    Read More

    Packers wide receiver Davante Adams returned last week after missing a game following his positive COVID-19 test, and he said he noticed issues with his endurance in in the game against the Chiefs.

    Rodgers received a lot of backlash for his comments about why he opted not to be vaccinated. Sunday's game is in Green Bay, so the fan reaction to Rodgers presumably will be more favorable than it might be on the road..

    .

    Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers is by Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports

    .

    Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

    Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

    Aaron Rodgers Tommy Gilligan (2)
    Football

    Aaron Rodgers Asymptomatic, Putting Him in Line to Be Activated

    37 seconds ago
    davis webb charles leclaire
    Football

    Cal in NFL: QB Davis Webb Promoted to Bills' Active Roster -- Again

    20 hours ago
    Cal coach Justin Wilcox
    Football

    Will Cal Football's COVID Saga Be Filed Under the Heading: Only in Berkeley?

    21 hours ago
    Bryce Hamilton Kriby Lee
    Basketball

    Cal Basketball Preview: Men Head to UNLV, Women Play at Chase Center

    Nov 12, 2021
    aaron rodgers 2 jeff hanisch
    Football

    NFL Fantasy Experts Say Start Aaron Rodgers This Week

    Nov 12, 2021
    Chase Garbers Kelvin Kuo
    Football

    Cal Players Speak Out Against University's COVID Stance

    Nov 12, 2021
    Mark Fox pre UNLV
    Basketball

    Cal Basketball: Mark Fox Says Defense the Solution to First-Game Woes

    Nov 11, 2021
    Utah's defense continues to be a strength of the team
    Football

    Pac-12 Football Picks: Oregon and Utah Moving Closer to Title-Game Berths

    Nov 11, 2021