Aaron Rodgers Asymptomatic, Putting Him in Line to Be Activated

Former Cal quarterback merely needs to be activated by Packers Saturday to play Sunday

Former Cal quarterback Aron Rodgers has remained asymptomatic, ESPN.com reported Saturday morning, and that puts him in line to be activated by the Packers for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

By showing no symptoms of COVID-19, Rodgers has met the return-to-play protocols set by the NFL and the NFL PLayers Association, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The only remaining step is for the Packers to activate Rodgers by 4 p.m. Eastern time (1 p.m. Pacific time) on Saturday. That would allow him to be on the field on Sunday, and he would be Green Bay's starting quarterback against the Seahawks. That final step is just a formality, as noted by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Rodgers has completed his 10-day quarantine that is required for unvaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19. Rodgers tested positive early last week and did not play in last week's loss to Kansas City as a result.

The Packers have been planning to have Rodgers start against the Seahawks, although Jordan Love, who was the Packers' starting quarterback against the Chiefs, has prepared as if he would be the starter if needed.

Rodgers was not allowed back in the team facility until Saturday. He has participated virtually in team meetings during the week, and he said he has been working out on his own to remain in shape.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams returned last week after missing a game following his positive COVID-19 test, and he said he noticed issues with his endurance in in the game against the Chiefs.

Rodgers received a lot of backlash for his comments about why he opted not to be vaccinated. Sunday's game is in Green Bay, so the fan reaction to Rodgers presumably will be more favorable than it might be on the road..

