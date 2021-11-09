Aaron Rodgers Getting Backlash for His Comments

New York Times, People.com report on reactions to former Cal quarterback's explanation for being unvaccinated

Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting backlash for his comments of last Friday, when he explained his unvaccinated status.

Two media entities with very different audiences – the New York Times and People.com – reported on reactions to Rodgers’ comments.

The New York Times posted a story with the headline: “Scientists Fight a New Source of Vaccine Misinformation: Aaron Rodgers”

Here is an excerpt from that story:

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not just the N.F.L.’s reigning most valuable player, he’s a celebrity who transcends the nation’s most popular sport, a household name on par with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. So when news broke that he tested positive for the coronavirus last week and was unvaccinated, Rodgers justified his decision to not get vaccinated by speaking out against the highly effective vaccines and spewing a stream of misinformation and junk science. Medical professionals were disheartened not just because it will make it harder for them to persuade adults to get vaccinated, but because they are also starting to vaccinate 5- to 11-year olds. “When you’re a celebrity, you are given a platform,” said Dr. Paul A. Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “When you choose to do what Aaron Rodgers is doing, which is to use the platform to put out misinformation that could cause people to make bad decisions for themselves or their children, then you have done harm.”

People.com noted that Rodgers is upset with the criticism of his comments in an article with the headline: “Aaron Rodgers ‘Didn’t Expect’ Negative Response to Vaccination Statements, Is ‘Very Upset’: Source”

Here is an excerpt:

The Green Bay Packers star is "upset" at the response to his recent admission that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 after previously saying that he had been "immunized" against the virus, a source close to the NFL star tells PEOPLE. The source says that Rodgers "feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he's being crucified for it." "He knew some people would disagree with him, but he didn't know that it would become the s---storm it became. People who he thought were friends are turning on him," the source tells PEOPLE. "He's upset," the insider adds. "He's very unhappy with the response to him."

Whether Rodgers will play in this weekend’s game against the Seahawks remains uncertain.

Sports Illustrated’s Green Bay Packers site noted on Monday the things Rodgers needs to satisfy to be cleared to play.

According to the NFL’s “Treatment Rubric for Non-Fully Vaccinated COVID-19 Positive Individual who is Symptomatic,” Rodgers could be cleared on Saturday and able to play on Sunday so long as: Player with moderate symptoms passes cardiac screen (which may be conducted during 10-day isolation period subject to the Club physician’s discretion); AND 1. At least 10 days have passed since the date symptoms of COVID-19 were first reported to Club medical staff; and 2. At least 24 hours have passed since last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications; and 3. Other symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) have improved; and 4. Return approved by the Club physician, after consultation with ICS [Infectious Control for Sports] and notification of NFL Chief Medical Officer; and 5. Local regulations and requirements are satisfied.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers is by Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports

