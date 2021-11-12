NFL Fantasy Experts Say Start Aaron Rodgers This Week

NFL Fantasy experts say, in essence, "Damn the torpedoes of uncertainty, full speed ahead on Aaron Rodgers."

The Packers won't know until Saturday whether the former Cal quarterback can play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks. But the Fantasy folks believe he will play, and are advising Fantasy league participants to put Rodgers in their starting lineups this week.

Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated spotlighted five quarterback to start this week, and one of them was Rodgers. He said this about the Green Bay quarterback:

Aaron Rodgers vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): I’m going to assume Rodgers will be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to start against the Seahawks. If that's the case, I will start the veteran against the Seahawks. Their defense hasn’t been terrible against quarterbacks overall, but the three best performances from the position against them have all come on the road. This contest will be played at Lambeau Field.

CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg was even more certain that Rodgers will do well this week. He had Rodgers among his handful of quarterbacks that should be Fantasy starters and said this:

Rodgers is expected to play in Week 10 after being out in Week 9 when he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Given the narrative of everything that happened with Rodgers over the past week, I expect him to light up the Seahawks at home. Rodgers averages 30.0 Fantasy points per game in Lambeau Field in three games this season, and he averaged 28.6 Fantasy points per game at home last year. Seattle's defense has played well of late and hasn't allowed a quarterback to score more than 18 Fantasy points since Week 4, but that shouldn't concern you. Rodgers will be a top-five quarterback if he plays as expected.

In case you're wondering where Rodgers stands in his bid to win a fourth MVP award, ESPN provided its midseason MVP rankings. These rankings were released before the Ravens' Thursday night loss to the Dolphins:

The top five:

1. Matthew Stafford, Rams quarterback

2. Kyler Murray, Cardinals quarterback

3. Tom Brady, Buccaneers quarterback.

4. Lamar Jackson, Raven quarterback

5. Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback.

Here is what ESPN's Bill Barnwell said about Rodgers:

After elevating his game in 2020 and winning league MVP, Rodgers is playing closer to the guy we saw in 2018 and 2019 than the one who blew away the league a year ago. For example: He averaged 8.1 yards per attempt in 2018 and 7.6 in 2019 before jumping to 9.6 last season, which led the league. It was the first time he had topped 8.1 yards per attempt since 2014, when he won the second of his three MVP awards. He finished last season with 20 completions traveling at least 26 yards in the air, the second most of any quarterback. This season, Rodgers is back averaging 8.1 yards per attempt; that's above average, but it's not at that MVP level. After going 20-for-50 on those ultra-deep passes in 2020, he is 4-for-22 with two picks on those throws this year. His sack rate and interception rate have creeped up. This version of Rodgers is still effective, but the future Hall of Famer isn't as explosive as he was a year ago. That Rodgers also played all 16 games, while this Rodgers just missed Sunday's loss to the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19. One game might not be a big deal over a full season, but that absence is more significant when you remember that we're evaluating over a half-season.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports

