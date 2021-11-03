Cal in NFL: Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive, Out for Game Against Chiefs

One reputable reporter said former Golden Bears star is unvaccinated. Betting line changes significantly after the news

Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in the Packers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, according to ESPN and several other reports.

The news that Rodgers will not play immediately affected the betting line on the game, the Chiefs going from being 1-point favorites to becoming 8-point favorites.

Sunday’s game was expected to be the first meeting between Rodgers and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but now Jordan Love is in line to be Green Bay’s quarterback.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Rodgers is unvaccinated and will be out a minimum of 10 days, assuming he has no symptoms.

ESPN reported that it was not known whether Rodgers is vaccinated against COVID-19. Rodgers said in August that he was "immunized" when asked about his vaccination status.

"You know, there's a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements," Rodgers said at the time, according to ESPN. "There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated. I think it's a personal decision. I'm not going to judge those guys. There are guys that've been vaccinated that have contracted COVID. It's an interesting issue that I think we're going to see played out the entire season.

"I think I like to learn about everything that I'm doing, and there was a lot of research that even went into that. But like I said, there's been people that have tested positive, and I think it's only vaccinated people here. It's going to be interesting to see how things work moving forward. Obviously there could be some issues with vaccinated people only testing every couple weeks and then non-vaccinated testing every day."

NFL Network first reported on Rodgers' positive test.

On Tuesday, Packers practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert tweeted that he had COVID-19 and was later placed on the reserve list.

Wide receiver Davante Adams did not play in the Packers’ game against Cardinal last week because he had tested positive for COVID-19. Coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday he hoped Adams would be able to play this week.

Receiver Allen Lazard also missed last week's game after being deemed a close contact of Adams.

The Packers were still without defensive coordinator Joe Barry as of Monday because he tested positive for COVID-19.

.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports