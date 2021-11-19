Luc Bequette Has Seen a Few Things in College Football, Including 26 Stadiums

The seventh-year defensive end has played in 26 facilities in 13 state and two countries.

Luc Bequette, in the stretch run of his seventh college football season and sixth at Cal, could be a tour guide of stadiums across the country.

In his 61 games -- 50 at Cal and 11 last season at Boston College -- the Bears' defensive end has played in 26 different stadiums in 13 states and two countries.

After redshirting as a freshman in 2015, Bequette saw his first game action on Aug. 26, 2016 against Hawaii . . . at the Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia.

He has stayed on the mainland for the remainder of his career, during which he has played in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Texas, North Carolina, Mississippi, Massachusetts, Virginia, South Carolina and New York.

*** The long, sometimes strange trip that has been Bequette's career.

We asked Bequette to name his three favorite road stadiums, and his three least favorite.

Here's what he had to say, starting with the three best:

Oregon's Autzen Stadium Photo by Troy Wayrynen, USA Today

1. Autzen Stadium (Oregon)

When he played there: Bequette has traveled to Eugene three times and the Bears have gone home disappointed after each game. They lost 45-24 in 2017, 17-7 in 2019 and 24-17 last month.

Bequette on Autzen: "Probably No. 1 is Autzen Stadium. Every time we've played there they've just had an incredible atmosphere. The only drawback (is) probably they have the first- or second-worst away locker rooms. It's tiny . . . you'd think with all that Phil Knight Nike money they'd be able to (make) the away locker room a little better."

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena Photo by Kirby Lee, USA Today

2. Rose Bowl (UCLA)

When he played there: Bequette will have played at the famed Rose Bowl in Pasadena more often than any road stadium by the time this season is finished. He and his teammates lost to UCLA 30-27 in 2017, beat the Bruins 28-18 in 2019 and lost 34-10 in their opener last year after the game was set less than 48 hours before kickoff when Arizona State canceled on the original schedule because of COVID-19. He makes a fourth visit to the Rose Bowl the day after Thanksgiving, hoping the Bears still will be chasing bowl eligibility.

Bequette on the Rose Bowl: “I think the other two would probably be the L.A. schools with the historic stadiums. I’m a huge history guy so I love being able to play in the Rose Bowl."

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Photo by Gary A. Vazquez, USA Today

3. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (USC)

When he played there: The Bears visited the two-time Olympic stadium in 2018, posting a 15-14 victory to snap a 14-game losing streak to the Trojans. Bequette had eight tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, including two sacks, helping the Bears rally from a 14-0 halftime hole. Cal's most recent previous win over USC in Los Angeles was in 2000.

Bequette on the L.A. Coliseum: "I’ve only been to the Coliseum once — obviously that was a great experience in itself. Very cool stadium. All the history behind it.”

.

And here are Bequette's three least-favorite opposing stadiums:

Stanford Stadium Photo by Stan Szeto, USA Today

1. Stanford Stadium

When he played there: The Bears lost at Stanford in 2017 then scored a 24-20 come-from-behind victory in 2019, snapping the Cardinal's nine-game win streak in a series that has touched three centuries.

Bequette on Stanford Stadium: “I honestly despise playing at Stanford. It’s funny because they’re kind of the opposite of Oregon — they have a very nice visiting locker room. Kind of a cool designed stadium, but a terrible field.”

Reser Stadium Photo by Jaime Valdez, USA Today

2. Reser Stadium (Oregon State)

When he played there: Bequette was injured in his fourth game as a redshirt freshman in 2016 o he missed Cal's trip to Corvallis that season. But he played in the Bears' 49-7 victory over OSU in 2018 and their 31-27 loss in 2020.

Bequette on Reser Stadium: “I hated Oregon State because from the locker room to the field you have to talk through Oregon State fans. There’s no dividers or anything. You walk through a bunch of drunk Oregon State fans. That was kind of a weird deal.”

Duke's Wallace Wade Stadium Photo by Jaylynn Nash

3. Wallace Wade Stadium (Duke)

When he played there: Bequette played last season at Boston College after it appeared the Pac-12 was shutting down for the year. With Bequette in the starting lineup just weeks after joining the program, the Eagles visited Duke in their opening game and returned home with a 28-6 victory.

Bequette on Wallace Wade Stadium: “I remember not liking Duke’s stadium. I remember theirs not being too great. Kind of a whatever stadium.”

Cover photo of Oregon's Autzen Stadium by Chris Prietsch, Eugene Register-Guard

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo