After 7 Seasons, Cal's Luc Bequette in the Stretch Run of His College Football Career

Jared Goff was the Bears' quarterback when Bequette arrived in Berkeley in 2015.

When he walks off the field in two weeks, Luc Bequette will have played in 64 football games during his college career.

If he and his Cal teammates and can close the regular season by sweeping their in-state rivals — Stanford, UCLA and USC — that number will climb to 65 with the addition of a bowl game.

Justin Wilcox was hired as Cal's coach in 2017, just as Bequette was about to begin his third year in the program. “When he’s no longer here it’s going to feel awkward,” Wilcox said.

The Bears’ 24-year-old defensive end arrived on campus in 2015 when Jared Goff was the team’s star quarterback. Current quarterback Chase Garbers recently pointed out to him that Bequette’s career has spanned three U.S. presidents.

And some of his youngest teammates still were in middle school when Bequette first got to Berkeley.

“It seems like every day I hear something new and crazy that shows how long I’ve been in college,” Bequette said.

Josh Drayden, one of two sixth-year players in the program, actually has played more games at Cal than Bequette, whose total includes 11 he played last season at Boston College after it appeared the Pac-12 would cancel its season.

“Luc’s old,” said Drayden, one of two sixth-year players in the program, who will play in his record-setting 53rd game for Cal on Saturday. “He’s for sure old . . . older than me.”

More than that, he’s enduring.

Bequette is completing his seventh season of college football, having taken advantage of a redshirt year as a freshman and a medical hardship waiver due to injury the next year, before using the extra season of eligibility the NCAA gave every athlete as compensation for the disruptions caused last year by COVID-19.

“He’s just a good guy to be around,” Wilcox said, above. “Good for our program, good for the younger players. Yeah, he’s been here for a really, really long time . . . probably longer than any player has been at Cal, ever.

“It’s a unique story.”

Actually at East Tennessee State, linebacker Jared Folks is in his eighth season, thanks to being granted a couple of medical redshirt years. But Folks, who began his career at Temple in 2014, has played in just 40 games, according to ETSU website.

Bequette’s presence this season has been particularly valuable given that Cal lost its top defensive lineman, Brett Johnson, sidelined for the entire season by a hip injury sustained in a car accident early this year.

This season has been a roller-coaster for the Bears. They started 1-5, found a groove with back-to-back wins over Colorado and Oregon State, then were undercut by a COVID outbreak that forced 24 players — including Bequette — to miss a game at Arizona two weeks ago.

Cal lost to the Wildcats team, who wereriding Pac-12-record 20-game losing streak, then had to reschedule last week’s game against USC when the virus spread to at least 44 players, coaches and staff.

Bequette, who is cleared to play this week, said the all those crazy circumstances give the Big Game more meaning than ever.

And a win on Saturday? “After a disappointing start, it would mean a lot to the fans and the community.”

Bequette grew up Arkansas, but was indoctrinated on the Cal-Stanford rivalry as a youngster. His uncle and a couple cousins attended Cal, and his mother is Stanford graduate Debi Thomas, the San Jose native who went on to become a world figuring skating champion in 1986 and Olympic bronze medalist in ’88. She eventually earned her medical degree at Northwestern and did a surgical residency in Little Rock, where she met Luc’s father.

“I hate to say it,” Bequette admitted, “but I used to have a Tiger Woods Stanford golf shirt and hat. I got rid of it once I committed.”

Bequette says he was too young to understand the depth of the rivalry when his mom told him old stories. But he is fully bought in these days.

“Now I think I’m one of the biggest Cal fans on the team,” he said. “I’m going to be joining the message boards once I’m done playing.”

Debi Thomas visited in 2019 and watched her son play in the Bears’ 24-20 victory at Stanford Stadium. She won’t be attending on Saturday.

Bequette’s relationship with his mother is somewhat distant. She left the family when Luc was 13 and he remained with his dad at that point.

The Washington Port wrote an extensive story about Thomas in 2016, detailing the life she was living in a trailer in the poor coal-mining community of Richlands, Virginia. Out of work and forced to declare bankruptcy as a result of two divorces, she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, the newspaper reported, which Thomas disputed.

Bequette says he talked recently with his mom, who joked about the Big Game rivalry. They visit on the phone “every now and then,” and Bequette has only good things to say about her.

Some parts of her story, “have been blown out of proportion,” Bequette suggested, including the reason he lived with his father through high school. That was about Dad being more familiar with football, he said.

“I think it was harder before. At this point I’ve kind of gotten over it. I just kind of look forward to the future,” he said. “I think she’s doing great.

“I never really worried about her. I knew she was going to be fine.”

Luc Bequette Photo by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos

Bequette will be fine, too. He has his Cal degree in legal studies and will finish a post-graduate certificate program next month. He’d like to continue playing football, but has a backup plan in place. He has completed commercial real estate classes, is ready to take the test and already has a job lined up.

Even with all that preparation, Bequette expects to experience some mixed emotions when he wraps up his final classes at Cal next month.

“After that, I’ll be finally done with college,” Bequette said. “That’ll be a scary thing to think about. It’ll be exciting to see what comes after college for me.”

Cover photo of Luc Bequette by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos

