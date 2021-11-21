Cal Football: Bears Visit Stanford for the 124th Big Game - Our Game Thread

Both teams were winless then they met a year ago in an empty Memorial Stadium.

Much will be different in today's Big Game at Stanford Stadium.

First of all, there will be fans. A year after spectators were not allowed at Memorial Stadium due to COVID-19 protocols, a near sellout is expected when Cal and Stanford collide for the 124th time on The Farm.

The reality, so far at least, is that the stadium appears far less than half full.

And although neither team has enjoyed a banner season -- Cal is 3-6 overall, 2-4 in the Pac-12; Stanford is 3-7, 2-6 -- at least they are not both winless entering the Big Game.

That was the scenario a year ago, when COVID whittled down the schedule and the season began later. Both clubs were 0-2 when they met the day after Thanksgiving in Berkeley.

Stanford took back the Axe that Cal won in 2019, blocking a PAT in the final minute to clinch a 24-23 win over the Bears.

This time, Cal arrives having not played with its full roster in three weeks following a COVID outbreak that cost the Bears 24 players in a 10-3 loss at Arizona and prompted the postponement of last week's game against USC.

Stanford has lost five in a row for the first time in a single season under coach David Shaw, a streak that began immediately after the Cardinal upset Oregon.

The Bears will be largely intact today, minus one starting offensive lineman -- left tackle Will Craig (ankle). But right guard McKade Mettauer, who had been listed as questionable, is cleared to play.

Stanford hopes the return of quarterback Tanner McKee can ignite its offense. The Cardinal was outscored 87-21 the past two weeks without McKee, sidelined by a leg injury.

Check back for pregame news and throughout the evening for in-game updates.

First Quarter

14:14 1Q: Freshman CB Lu-Magia Hearns intercepts Tanner McKee at the Cal 27. Cal 0, Stanford 0.

14:03 1Q: Damien Moore fumbles the ball on the Bears' first snap and Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly recovers at the Cal 32. The Bears had gone four straight games without a turnover. This was just their second lost fumble of the season. Cal 0, Stanford 0.

10:18 1Q: Stanford goes for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3 and Cal stops McKee's QB sneak at the 1. Strange call. Cal 0, Stanford 0.

