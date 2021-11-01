Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Pac-12, CFP Bowl Projections: Experts Leave Oregon Out of Playoff

    Eight experts predict the four teams in College Football Playoff ahead of Tuesday's announcement of CFP rankings
    Author:

    The College Football Playoff rankings will be released for the first time this season on Tuesday, but eight intrepid experts provided their bowl projections in advance of that announcement.

    We provide their predictions on the bowls that Pac-12 teams will be in, and we also give you their picks for the four teams that will be in the two national semifinal games. Obviously the release of the CFP rankings on Tuesday will affect some of those projections and have a trickle-down effect on other bowl pairings. You will note that none of the experts projects Oregon to be one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff. You will also note that none of them expects Cal to be in a bowl.

    Here are the experts’ Pac-12 bowl projections as of Nov. 1, with their CFP pairings at the end of each section. (The pecking order of bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins is listed at the bottom of this report.)

    .

    ESPN.com (Mark Schlabach)

    Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Ohio State

    Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor

    Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Iowa

    Holiday Bowl – Arizona State vs. North Carolina State

    Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Miami

    LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. Fresno State

    First Responder Bowl – Washington vs. Houston

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Michigan State vs. Oklahoma

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

    .

    ESPN.com (Kyle Bonagura)

    Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Ohio State

    Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor

    Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Wisconsin

    Holiday Bowl – Arizona State vs. Clemson

    Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Virginia

    LA Bowl – UCLA vs. Fresno State

    Hawaii Bowl – USC vs. San Diego State

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Cincinnati vs. Alabama

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Michigan State

    .

    Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

    Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan State

    Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor

    Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Penn State

    Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina State

    Sun Bowl – Washington vs. Miami (Fla.)

    LA Bowl – USC vs. Fresno State

    First Responder Bowl – Arizona State vs. Boston College

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Alabama vs. Ohio State

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Oklahoma vs. Georgia

    .

    CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

    Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan State

    Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor

    Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Wisconsin

    Holiday Bowl – UCLA v. Wake Forest

    Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville

    LA Bowl – Washington vs. Fresno State

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl (formerly the Cactus Bowl) – Washington State vs. Purdue

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Oklahoma vs. Ohio State

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

    .

    College Football News

    Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan State

    Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor

    Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Minnesota

    Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina State

    Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Virginia

    LA Bowl – USC vs. Fresno State

    First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. Nevada

    Armed Forces Bowl – Washington vs. Army

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Oklahoma vs. Ohio State

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

    .

    Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan)

    Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan State

    Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor

    Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Minnesota

    Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina

    Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Miami (Fla.)

    LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. Fresno State

    First Responder Bowl – USC vs. Houston

    Gasparilla Bowl – Washington vs. Louisville

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Alabama vs. Ohio State

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

    .

    247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

    Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan State

    Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Iowa State

    Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Penn State

    Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina State

    Sun Bowl – Utah vs. Clemson

    LA Bowl – Stanford vs. San Diego State

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Alabama vs. Ohio State

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Oklahoma

    .

    Yardbarker (Jeff Mezydlo)

    Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

    Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Baylor

    Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Wisconsin

    Holiday Bowl – Arizona State vs. Miami (Fla.)

    Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Louisville

    LA Bowl – USC vs. Fresno State

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Ohio State vs. Alabama

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

    .

    Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:

    College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Cotton Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium), ESPN, and Orange Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Hard Rock Stadium), ESPN.

    1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 1, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.

    2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6:15 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio (Alamodome), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.

    3. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 s. Big Ten

    4. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego (Petco Park), FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC

    5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas (Sun Bowl Stadium), CBS – Pac-12 vs. ACC

    6. LA Bowl: Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif. (SoFi Stadium), ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.

    First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this bowl against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.

    Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this bowl against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.

    Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this bowl

    The Redbox Bowl (also known as the San Francisco Bowl) would have been No. 7 in the pecking order of Pac-12 bowls and was to match a Pac-12 team against a Big Ten team, but it has been canceled for the second straight year.

    Cover photo of Utah football by Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

