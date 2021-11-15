Pac-12, CFP Bowl Projections: Who's Headed to the Rose Bowl?

Saturday's Oregon-Utah game will affect postseason destinations. Five Pac-12 teams are bowl-eligible at the moment.

We won't know this week's College Football Playoff rankings until Tuesday, but eight intrepid college experts submitted their bowl projections in advance of the release of those rankings.

For Pac-12 football fans, it's noteworthy that four of the eight sites predict Oregon will be in the College Football Playoff. Of the four experts who put Oregon in the final four, one has the Ducks facing Alabama in the national semifinals, another has them matched up against Georgia, and two have Oregon facing Ohio State, which would be a rematch of the regular season game won by the Ducks.

Most put Utah in the Rose Bowl or Alamo Bowl, although Saturday's game between Oregon and Utah in Salt Lake City will go a long way in determining bowl destinations.

So far, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, Arizona State and UCLA are the only Pac-12 teams that have the six wins needed to be bowl-eligible. Washington State needs just one more win, Washington and USC need two wins, and Cal has to win its three remaining games to get to a bowl. Colorado, Arizona and Stanford (which hosts Cal on Saturday) can't become bowl-eligible.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach has eight Pac-12 teams going to bowl games, but no other expert has more than seven Pac-12 teams playing postseason games.

There are the projections as of Monday, Nov. 15:

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan State

Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Minnesota

Holiday Bowl – Washington State vs. Clemson

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Virginia

LA Bowl – USC vs. San Diego State

---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Oregon vs. Alabama

---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Ohio State

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Rose Bowl – Arizona State vs. Michigan State

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Purdue

Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Miami (Fla.)

LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl – USC vs. Hawaii

---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Oregon vs. Ohio State

---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

College Football News

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Oklahoma

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Purdue

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl – Washington vs. Louisville

LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. San Diego State

Armed Forces Bowl – Washington State vs. Army

---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Oklahoma vs. Ohio State

---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Purdue

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Wake Forest

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Boston College

LA Bowl – Washington vs. Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl – Washington State vs. Memphis

---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Ohio State vs. Cincinnati

---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Alabama

247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Oklahoma

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Purdue

Holiday Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Miami (Fla.)

LA Bowl – USC vs. Fresno State

---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Oregon vs. Ohio State

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Penn State

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina

Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Miami (Fla.)

LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. San Diego State

Armed Forces Bowl – Washington vs. Army

---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Alabama vs. Ohio State

---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Iowa

Holiday Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Miami (Fla.)

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. San Diego State

---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Ohio State vs. Alabama

---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

FanNation (Brett Gibbons)

Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Washington State vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Iowa

Holiday Bowl – Oregon State vs. Miami (Fla.)

Sun Bowl – Arizona State vs. North Carolina State

LA Bowl – UCLA vs. San Diego State

---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Oregon vs. Georgia

---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Alabama vs. Ohio State

Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:

College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Cotton Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium), ESPN, and Orange Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Hard Rock Stadium), ESPN.

1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 1, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.

2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6:15 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio (Alamodome), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.

3. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 s. Big Ten

4. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego (Petco Park), FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC

5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas (Sun Bowl Stadium), CBS – Pac-12 vs. ACC

6. LA Bowl: Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif. (SoFi Stadium), ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.

First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this bowl against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.

Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this bowl against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.

Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this bowl

The Redbox Bowl (also known as the San Francisco Bowl) would have been No. 7 in the pecking order of Pac-12 bowls and was to match a Pac-12 team against a Big Ten team, but it has been canceled for the second straight year.

Cover photo of Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown is by Troy Wayrynen, USA TODAY Sports

