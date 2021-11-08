Pac-12, CFP Bowl Projections: Not All Experts Put Oregon in Playoff

Utah is No. 2 behind the Ducks in the Pac-12 bowl pecking order according to all seven sites cited

Although Oregon is a good bet to be among the top four when the second College Football Playoff rankings are released on Tuesday, some college football experts are not convinced that the Ducks will make it to the national semifinals.

Four of the seven cited experts who posted their bowl projections by Monday, Nov. 8 -- the day before the CFP rankings come out -- predict that Oregon will be in one of the national semifinal games. But three don't have the Ducks in the final four, relegating them to the Rose Bowl.

The Ducks may have a challenge on their hands this week against Washington State.

Utah gets the No. 2 bowl slot behind Oregon in all seven projections, which means the Utes are Rose Bowl-bound according to four of the seven sites we cited.

Perhaps the most interesting note is that only one of the seven sites projected Alabama to make the College Football Playoff.

Cal, Colorado, Stanford and Arizona are the only four Pac-12 teams that are not predicted to be in a bowl by any of the experts. We wonder whether Cal might have been projected to be in a bowl if it had defeated Arizona on Saturday to improve to 4-5. Instead, the depleted Golden Bears, who had 24 players (including 10 starters) sidelined because of COVID issues, lost to the Wildcats 10-3 and sit at 3-6, needing to sweep their final three games to become bowl-eligible.

Here is how the experts see things in projections posted by Nov. 8.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan State

Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Iowa

Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Miami (Fla.)

LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. San Diego State

---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Oklahoma vs. Ohio State

---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Oregon vs. Georgia

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan State

Alamo Bowl – Washington State vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Minnesota

Holiday Bowl – Oregon State vs. Clemson

Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Virginia

LA Bowl – USC vs. San Diego State

---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Oregon vs. Alabama

---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Ohio State

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan State

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Purdue

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Wake Forest

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Boston College

LA Bowl – Washington vs. Fresno State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (formerly Cheez-It Bowl) – Washington State vs. Maryland

---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Oklahoma vs. Ohio State

---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan State

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Minnesota

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina

Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Miami (Fla.)

LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. San Diego State

---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Oklahoma vs. Ohio State

---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

College Football News

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Iowa

Holiday Bowl – Arizona State vs. Pittsburgh

Sun Bowl – Washington vs. Virginia

LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. San Diego State

Armed Forces Bowl – Washington State vs. Army

---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Oklahoma vs. Ohio State

---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan State

Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Iowa State

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Penn State

Holiday Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Miami (Fla.)

LA Bowl – USC vs. San Diego State

---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Oregon vs. Oklahoma

---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Ohio State

247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Purdue

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl – Washington vs. Miami (Fla.)

LA Bowl – USC vs. Fresno State

First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. Boston College

---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Oregon vs. Georgia

---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Ohio State vs. Oklahoma

Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:

College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Cotton Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium), ESPN, and Orange Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Hard Rock Stadium), ESPN.

1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 1, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.

2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6:15 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio (Alamodome), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.

3. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 s. Big Ten

4. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego (Petco Park), FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC

5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas (Sun Bowl Stadium), CBS – Pac-12 vs. ACC

6. LA Bowl: Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif. (SoFi Stadium), ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.

First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this bowl against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.

Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this bowl against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.

Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this bowl

The Redbox Bowl (also known as the San Francisco Bowl) would have been No. 7 in the pecking order of Pac-12 bowls and was to match a Pac-12 team against a Big Ten team, but it has been canceled for the second straight year.

