Cal Adds Montana State Transfer OT J.T. Session

He has three years of eligibility remaining and figures to compete for a starting job

Cal added a transfer on the offensive line on Sunday when Montana State offensive tackle T.J. Session announced on social media that he has committed to the Golden Bears program for the 2022 season.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Session will be making the jump from FCS-caliber football to the FBS after playing the 2021 season with the Bobcats, who finished second in the Big Sky Conference. Session played only one season at Montana State so he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Session chose Cal over offers from Arizona State, Oregon State, Hawaii, South Alabama and others.

Session redshirted his freshman season at Montana State in 2019, and the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic. He was a starter for Montana State in its first 10 games of 2021, but missed the next four games with an injury. He returned to the starting lineup for the FCS national championship game against North Dakota State, a game the Bobcats lost 38-10 to finish the season 12-3.

Session made his decision to commit to Cal after being one of several players in the transfer portal who visited Cal over the weekend.

Session is from Menifee, Calif., and was a first-team all-league and all-area selection at Vista Murrieta High School.

He is expected to compete for a starting tackle spot on Cal’s offensive line this season. Even if he does not win a starting job, he will provide depth to an offensive line that is thin.

